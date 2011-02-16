It Takes Two to Make Your Hair Look Right

When your perfectly formulated hair routine falls short, style.com suggests this remedy to put every one of your hairs back in place.

Straight out of the shower, start off with Ojon’s new Restorative Hair Treatment Spray. Composed of natural soothers–essential oils and Omegas 3, 6, and 9–this leave-in acts as a hydrating agent and provides flexible hold that lasts all day long.

Finish with Strict, a recent addition to stylist Scott Fontana’s Badass Hair series, to solidify the look you want. Loyal to its name, Strict offers extra-strong hold while adding texture and body to all types of hair.

With this deadly combination, your summer hair woes will be old news and your gorgeous locks will be here to stay.

Ojon, $27, at qvc.com

Strict, $22, at shopbadasshair.com