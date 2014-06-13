‘It’ Girls of Instagram: 15 Up-and-Comers to Start Following Immediately

We spend a lot of time (a lot) Instagram, so it’s essentially that we’re following people who are really worth the double-tap. That said, it can be tough to seek out new and awesome handles worth following—even when you’re spending hours a week on the social media platform. Sure, we’ve got the Cara Delevingnes and Alexa Chungs covered, but we’re always on the hunt for fresh inspiration. So which other accounts are really worth it? Well, we decided to do a little digging, and found an amazing new crop of “It” girls on Instagram that are definitely worth following when it comes to beauty.
These 15 rising stars love hail from all over the world, with careers as model, blogger, designer, musician, artist, and even tech developer. They all share a common trait, though: They take playful risks with their beauty looks—from hair color to bold makeup—and never disappoint when it comes to their inspiring Instagram feeds. Whether they’re posting behind-the-scenes snaps from a photo shoot or documenting themselves taking the plunge into the world of rainbow hair colors, these “It” girls don’t just have their fingers on the pulse of cool, they are the pulse. What better way to refresh your Instagram feed—and thus inspire yourself—than by following these ones to watch right now?
Above, we’ve pulled together 15 must-follow accounts of ladies making waves in the beauty world today. Whether you’ve been seeing their faces in fashion campaigns for years or you just started listening to their music, follow these girls for an instant connection to some seriously cool beauty.
Name: Angel Haze
Handle: @angxlhxze
Besides teaming up with Ludacris on the "22 Jump Street" movie theme song, rising star rapper Angel Haze has been performing all over the country and rocking some of the most killer ombre hair we've ever seen. She's also making waves in the media for her relationship with Ireland Baldwin. Follow her Instagram for snaps behind the scenes of photo shoots, concerts, and of course, up close shots of that gorgeous hair.
Name: Charlotte Free
Handle: @charlotte_free
One of the first models to make white the hair color to have, Charlotte Free has been the face of high fashion campaigns with Prada, Saint Laurent, and more. We're obsessed with her ever-evolving hair color (currently darker brunette at the roots and blonde from the mid-lengths down) that's seen every hue from pink to green.
Name: Banks
Handle: @Hernameisbanks
Los Angeles-based singer Jillian Banks, who just goes by Banks, has been performing at festivals like Coachella and Governor's Ball. Besides killer brows and envy-inducing waves, the girl's got some seriously good photography skills when it comes to Instagram. Follow Banks for an up-close look at her life on and off stage.
Name: Jeanne Damas
Handle: @jeannedamas
Parisian actress and blogger Jeanne Damas' Instagram is infused with a distinctly French sense of chic, and we can't help but want to copy her every look. From her effortless, tousled hair to her simple, nothing-but-lipstick look, you'll love everything she posts.
Name: Chloe Nørgaard
Handle: @chloenorgaard
Making a name for herself in the modeling world with her DIY rainbow hair, Chloe Nørgaard has one of the most fun Instagram accounts to follow. Partly because it's packed with bright colors and partly because of the light-hearted nature of each shot, we promise her feed will quickly become one of your favorites.
Name: Stella Rose
Handle: @Itsstellarose
A fashion blogger and designer, Stella Rose is a self-appointed female drag queen and a face of Lanvin. Whether it's pink, blonde, or grey, her fringed hair and bold eyebrows are hard to miss, and her Instagram feels like the chic version of a candy shop—all sweet colors and fun looks.
Name: Alexis Krauss
Handle: @kraussingaround
Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Alexis Krauss is one half of the band Sleigh Bells, but she's not just all about the music. From her blunt bangs to her penchant for nail art, the girl's got serious beauty game, which she shares on her Instagram page.
Name: Natalie Westling
Handle: @nataliewestling
A model who proves that a new hair color can change your life, Natalie Westling made the fashion world take notice when she dyed her hair fire red, booking countless shows during Fashion Week. Since then, she's starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign alongside Miley Cyrus, and strutted down the runway at shows like Anna Sui, Prabal Gurung, Giles, and more.
Name: Langley Fox
Handle: @langleyfox
The great-granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, Langley Fox is a talented illustrator with a bevy of tiny tattoos that would make anyone want to get inked. Besides her ever-evolving look (she's had countless hair changes), you'll want to follow her Instagram for the crazy-good drawings she shares. "Inspiring" would be an understatement.
Name: Nyane Lebajoa
Handle: @NYANELEBAJOA
Born in South Africa and currently living in London, Nyane Lebajoa is a street style star, fashion blogger, and recording artist. Her Instagram is packed with beauty inspiration, from daring lipstick colors to impossibly chic hairstyles and hair colors.
Name: Pia Mia Perez
Handle: @princesspiamia
Up-and-coming singer, songwriter, actress and model Pia Mia Perez, who goes by Pia Mia, has already made a signature look for herself in the short time that she's been in the public eye. With platinum blonde locks and a bold red lip, Pia Mia is one of our favorites to watch.
Name: Anais Mali
Handle: @realanaismali
Anais Mali is a French model who's starred in campaigns for David Yurman, DKNY, Gap, H&M, and more. Her Instagram page is chock full of glamour shots, inspirational quotes (ones you haven't heard a million times) and behind-the-scenes shots.
Name: Annabelle Dexter-Jones
Handle: @abanel
New York-based actor and designer Annabelle Dexter-Jones is the sister of Charlotte and Samantha Ronson, and though she comes from a creative bloodline, the girl doesn't need much help to make a name of for herself. Her Instagram is a breath of creative, refreshing air, featuring her designs and musings, in addition to that killer platinum bob and quirky beauty taste.
Name: FKA Twigs
Handle: @fkatwigs
A musician from the UK with a hair and makeup style completely her own, FKA Twigs makes us want to experiment with beauty in the best way possible. Check her page for next-level hair, makeup, and nails.
Name: Hannah Bronfman
Handle: @hannahbronfman
A model, DJ and app developer based in New York, Hannah Bronfman quickly made a name for herself in the fashion and beauty industry and it's clear she's not stopping anytime soon. Having been a DJ for Dior and a co-founder of the Beautified App, her Instagram feed gives a sneak peek into her seriously stylish life.