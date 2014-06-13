‘It’ Girls of Instagram: 15 Up-and-Comers to Start Following Immediately

We spend a lot of time (a lot) Instagram, so it’s essentially that we’re following people who are really worth the double-tap. That said, it can be tough to seek out new and awesome handles worth following—even when you’re spending hours a week on the social media platform. Sure, we’ve got the Cara Delevingnes and Alexa Chungs covered, but we’re always on the hunt for fresh inspiration. So which other accounts are really worth it? Well, we decided to do a little digging, and found an amazing new crop of “It” girls on Instagram that are definitely worth following when it comes to beauty.

These 15 rising stars love hail from all over the world, with careers as model, blogger, designer, musician, artist, and even tech developer. They all share a common trait, though: They take playful risks with their beauty looks—from hair color to bold makeup—and never disappoint when it comes to their inspiring Instagram feeds. Whether they’re posting behind-the-scenes snaps from a photo shoot or documenting themselves taking the plunge into the world of rainbow hair colors, these “It” girls don’t just have their fingers on the pulse of cool, they are the pulse. What better way to refresh your Instagram feed—and thus inspire yourself—than by following these ones to watch right now?

Above, we’ve pulled together 15 must-follow accounts of ladies making waves in the beauty world today. Whether you’ve been seeing their faces in fashion campaigns for years or you just started listening to their music, follow these girls for an instant connection to some seriously cool beauty.

More From Beauty High:

15 Celebrity Makeup Artists to Follow on Instagram

The 50 Best Beauty Blogs

Crazy (But Effective) Hot Weather Beauty Hacks Every Girl Needs to Know