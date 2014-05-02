How It Works: Tightliner 10-in-1 Dual-Ended Brush

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

If you haven’t heard of tightlining yet, listen up, ladies. While it may seem scary at first, it’s the method of using eyeliner incredibly close to your lash root so that your lashes look thicker and longer. When done with traditional eye makeup tools it can be intimidating, but the new it Cosmetics Tightliner 10-in-1 Dual-Ended Brush makes it incredibly simple — plus it has another brush on the opposite end, so you can go for the old winged eyeliner look, too.

Product Perks

The brush is firm enough for precision, but soft enough for a smooth glide.

The angled tip makes application as simple as possible — there’s no need for tugging or pulling at your delicate eye area.

The dotted brush makes tightlining incredibly simple, and with the combination of the two ends, you can create 10 different eyeliner looks.

How It Works

For best results with the Tightliner, use gel eyeliner. When using the dotted tightlining end, dip into the gel, then press the brush into the root of your top lash line and gently shake, sweeping the brush up through your lashes. Move the brush along the lashline to cover it entirely with eyeliner. This method gives you the illusion of fuller, thicker lashes, because you’re filling in every space in between your lashes with a darker color. If you’re going for a regular winged eyeliner look, use the angled tip and gently dip into the pot of gel, then with smooth, gentle strokes, apply along your lashline.

Where to Buy: it Cosmetics Tightliner 10-in-1 Dual-Ended Brush, $24, itcosmetics.com