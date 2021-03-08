You Can Get 5 Full-Sized It Cosmetics Products For Less Than $40 RN

It’s almost spring and you what that means: spring cleaning. Chances are, you have some makeup in your bathroom that’s expired and some other warn-out products that need to be replaced. It happens. The It Cosmetics sale will help you stock up and replace your dried-out makeup with fresh new best-sellers. Or, maybe you’re looking for a gift for a friend or your mom. Mother’s Day is coming up, after all.

It Cosmetics took five of its best-selling products and made it super-easy for you to get a full face in one kit. Seriously, it’s fool-proof. First, you get the fan-fave Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, a full-coverage formula in 24 shades. Set it with the Bye Bye Pores Pressed “airbrush in a compact.” Apply powder and other complexion products with the Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Dual-Ended Brush.

Fill in your brows with Brow Power Eyebrow Pencil in universal Taupe—it even covers greys! Finally, the Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara gives your lashes extreme length and fullness.

This set was already a great deal at the previous QVC price. If purchased separately, it would retail or a whopping $154. The QVC price is just $48.50 and it’s on sale for less than $40. You truly cannot beat that. Plus, you can pay with Easy Pay and get the entire set delivered for $9.99. Whoa.

So, throw out the mascara you’ve been holding onto that’s definitely more than three months old and replace it with everyone’s favorite dramatic lash. You’ll be so glad you did.