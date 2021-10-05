This It Cosmetics Bundle Includes a Beginner-Friendly Retinol for Super Cheap

There’s a reason why people talk about the “retinol scaries.” Though using a retinol is important to pretty much any skincare routine, it can be challenging to find the right dose to start. Luckily, It Cosmetics’ retinol sale is here and the prices are crazy good. In fact, this set — only on sale today! — has everything you need to get started on your retinol journey. Allow us to explain.

The It Cosmetics Hello Results Retinol & Beauty Sleep Set includes full sizes of Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream and the cult-fave Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep, plus a mini Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara all for just $59.96. If you bought each separately, it would cost more than $123! That’s a 50 percent savings — but it’s only happening today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream is especially great for those with sensitive skin. That’s because not only does it contain a blend of free and encapsulated retinol, it also features vitamins B5 and E to soothe and hydrate skin, balancing the most annoying effects of retinol usage such as redness, dryness and flaking. It also has niacinamide to help even the skin tone. And it’s safe to use every day.

Fans say this gentle retinol cream helps increase skin firmness while it reduces the look of fine lines, dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It’s even better when you use the Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep nighttime moisturizer, packed with ceramides, Persian silk tree extract, jojoba seed oil and cactus flower extract to hydrate and nourish your skin while you’re getting some Zs.

All of this and a travel-size mascara for $59.96? You won’t find this price anywhere else. Of course, you can also purchase products separately, especially if you want to stock up. Shop our faves, below!

It Cosmetics Hello Results Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream Moisturizer

Can’t live without this wrinkle-fighter? Same! Stock up here.

It Cosmetics Super-Size Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep

This massive size of Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep is a great value and would last a long time.

It Cosmetics Confidence In Your Day & Night 2-Piece Set

The daytime version of this ultra-hydrating cream is a perfect addition to any skincare routine. You get both day and night in this affordable set.