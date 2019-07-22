It Cosmetics and Drybar Teamed Up on a Volumizing Mascara That’ll Blow You Away

Sometimes the most unexpected pairings are the most successful. Who first put peanut butter and jelly together, anyway? Now, Drybar, everyone’s favorite blowout salon, and It Cosmetics are the next buzzy duo. The two companies came together to launch Lash Blowout Salon Volume Lift Mascara. A hair salon and a makeup brand? Yup. It Cosmetics says the new mascara is inspired by the technology used to create those barrel brushes we use to blow out our hair. In fact, the mascara tube actually looks like a yellow Drybar brush and it’s seriously cute.

“There are a lot of parallels between the two because lashes are hair,” CEO of Drybar Alli Webb told PopSugar. “Everybody wants big hair, just like everybody wants big lashes.” This mascara’s wand was designed to catch all of your lashes for separated volume and lift that isn’t clumpy. Plus, the formula contains biotin, vitamin E, collagen, jojoba oil and palm oil for conditioned lashes coated in black pigments. “We wanted to capture the best of Drybar technology, so the mascara is loaded with a lot of the same ingredients you’d find in some of their hair products, like biotin and collagen,” It Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima told Popsugar.

When can you get your hands on Lash Blowout? You don’t have to wait too long. It retails for $25 and will be available on the It Cosmetics website, as well as Ulta and Sephora, on August 1.

