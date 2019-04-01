Here’s What You Need from It Cosmetics’ Friends & Family Sale

If you’re anything like me, you have an informal list of all the beauty products you’re currently coveting. Well, it’s time to find those screenshots and pull up those Instagram saves because the It Cosmetics Friends & Family sale is coming and it’s the perfect time to grab a few of those must-haves. And it’s not just makeup. The brand announced deals on all its products, including complexion items, lippies, eye products, beauty tools, skincare and brow products. Many of these are best sellers and have up to five-star reviews on the It Cosmetics website and Ulta’s. (The deal is only on It Cosmetics’, though.)

So, how much will you save? It Cosmetics is offering 20 percent off all items with a purchase of $30 or more with code FRIENDS19. And if that wasn’t enough, you’ll get your choice of a free six-shade Superhero Eyeshadow Palette in either Day or Night (a $26 value) when you spend $50 or more. The Day palette features natural-looking brown and tan hues for every day pretty eyes, and the Night palette includes deeper shades perfect for creating an easy nighttime smokey eye. They’re both super versatile and can be used in a variety of different ways.

To help you narrow down your shopping list, here are some of our current favorites to shop during the sale.

Confidence in a Foundation

We told you about this new full-coverage foundation perfect for sensitive and aging skin.

$32 at It Cosmetics

Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50+

It Cosmetics’ popular CC cream gets a glowy update.

$39 at It Cosmetics

Superhero Mascara

Fans swear by this mascara for long voluminous lashes in one swipe.

$24 at It Cosmetics

The It Cosmetics Friends & Family sale runs from April 9 to April 13 on the brand’s website.

