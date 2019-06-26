It Cosmetics’ Best-Selling Eyebrow Pencil Has Two New Shapes

Eyebrows are extremely personal. What works for one person just might be disliked by another. I prefer a pomade or a thicker pencil to fill in and fluff my already pretty full brows. My mom, who has a lot less hair, needs a skinny pencil to mimic brow hairs with tiny little strokes. It Cosmetics knows we need options so the brand has released two more shapes of its best-selling Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil. The cult-favorite features an oval tip so it’s really easy to fake brow hair. And fans of the pencil swear it doesn’t budge all day.

Each of the three eyebrow pencils comes in a Universal Taupe shape the brand promises works on all hair colors. Press lighter for blonde or red hair and heavier for brown or black hair, and the shade adjusts a bit. (If you’re looking for a truly black eyebrow pencil though, this isn’t it.) Here’s a quick breakdown of that new new.

Brow PowerFULL Eyebrow Pencil

The wider pencil I’ve been wanting is here for all the volume. The triangular tip helps shape brows for that InstaBrow look.

$24 at It Cosmetics

Brow Power Micro Eyebrow Pencil

Looking for an even skinnier pencil? This one has an ultra-fine 0.95 mm tip for precise detailing to mimic the look of hair.

$24 at It Cosmetics

Go on and get your best brows ever. All eyebrow pencils are available now on the It Cosmetics website, and coming to Ulta and Sephora this summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.