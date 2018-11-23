It Cosmetics’ Cyber Monday Sale Includes Free Mascara, So Sign Us Up

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially time to get excited: we’ve got the deets on It Cosmetics’ Cyber Monday 2018 sale and they are good. Beyond the brand’s more popular skin and makeup finds—such as the Confidence in a Cream Moisturizer and Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream—this year’s discounts will grant you the opportunity to test-drive more of the lesser-known, but equally great products on deck. But first, a breakdown of the guidelines.

From Nov. 22 through Nov. 25, shoppers can snag 20 percent off their entire order with the code ITFRIDAY, in addition to a doorbuster set for just $18. It will include the travel size Bye Bye Makeup Melting Balm, plus deluxe samples of the Superhero Mascara and Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream.

Considering the fact that it carries a value of $36, we’d say that’s worth grabbing, especially if you don’t want to blow your entire budget trying these for the first time.

The deals don’t stop there. From Nov. 26 through Nov. 27 (aka Cyber Monday), you can score 25 percent off purchases that total $30 or more. And if you spend $70 after the discount, you’ll also get a free tube of the Hello Lashes Mascara.

Nope, we’re still not done. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, there’s another free product up for grabs with a small caveat. Spend $50 and you’ll not only get free shipping, but a Vitality Flush Lip Stain free of charge too. We know it’s a lot to remember, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed, here are three products we definitely think should be on your wishlist (prices reflect the Nov. 22 to Nov. 25 promotion).

Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil, $24 $19.20 at It Cosmetics

Can you believe biotin, lecithin, saw palmetto, nettle, green tea, antioxidants, grape seed, and vitamins A, B5, C and E are all included in this powerhouse pencil, developed by plastic surgeons? It actually helps boost your brow hairs from within.

Secret Sauce, $68 $54.40 at It Cosmetics

So what exactly is the secret sauce? All we know is that it includes seven fermented ingredients that help increase the absorbency, thus increasing the effectiveness, of the overall formula. Oh, and that people swear by it.

Bye Bye Under Eye, $26 $20.80 at It Cosmetics

A waterproof under-eye concealer now available in a whopping 48 shades. Who doesn’t want to look more awake?