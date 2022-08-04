It Cosmetics ‘Supercharged’ Its Iconic Eye Cream for Even More Anti-Aging Action

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes even your faves need a makeover. That’s what It Cosmetics just did with its best-selling eye cream. What was a hydrating must-have for years is now a powerhouse anti-ager. Say hello to It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream. It’s out now at Ulta Beauty and it retails for under $40. Score.

So, what’s inside this new formula? The creamy balm contains what the brand calls 2 Percent Super Peptide Concentrate. That’s a blend of rice peptide (to reinforce the moisture barrier), soy peptide (to help boost elasticity), tripeptide (to help smooth the look of crow’s feet) and tetrapeptide (to help reduce the look of dark circles). The OG Confidence in an Eye Cream couldn’t do all that.

While I like to focus on what’s inside beauty products and not what isn’t, there are also less possibly irritating ingredients here. The new formula is fragrance-free, paraben-free, vegan and promised safe for even the most sensitive eyes and skin.

Grab Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream from now until August 20 at Ulta Beauty and you’ll get a free Citrine Eye Roller with your purchase. That will feel great on your under-eyes while you apply the eye cream.

Use this for four weeks and It Cosmetics promises smoother and more nourished under-eyes. But what about for the rest of your face? We have good news. The iconic Confidence in a Cream moisturizer got upgraded too. Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer ($78 at Ulta Beauty) contains two times more potent active ingredients, such as what the brand calls 2.5 Percent Peptide-Lipid Complex (for elasticity, skin firmness and hydration), as well as hydrating ceramides. (Hint: you get the freebie by shopping either launch!)

Head to Ulta Beauty now to grab them both. And if you’re breaking out, the Bye Bye Breakout Salicylic Acid Acne Serum is new too.