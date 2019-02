If you can’t get enough of It Cosmetics’ Confidence in a Cream (same!), you’re in luck. The brand took the cult-favorite moisturizer and flipped it on its head, launching the first full-coverage foundation in the Confidence family: Confidence in a Foundation. You already know the face cream provides major hydration to any skin type, especially sensitive and aging skin, thanks to ingredients including collagen, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and peptides. The new foundation has many of the same stellar benefits with the addition of squalane, a mega-hydrator gaining popularity for its anti-aging and skin-smoothing benefits.

This isn’t the first Confidence foundation, though. Last year, Confidence in a Compact took the beauty world by storm, with fans claiming the BB cream-like coverage transformed their skin. Others really wanted more from the product, something to cover redness and provide longer wear time. It Cosmetics obviously listened because Confidence in a Foundation promises 24 hours of full-coverage wear without creasing or cracking like many foundations tend to do. It also claims to cover breakouts, redness, and dark spots—all with a soft, velvet-matte finish.

Now, you’re probably thinking this sounds great and all but will you actually be able to find your shade? It’s likely you will. The brand broke up its whopping 48 shades into five color families: light, medium, tan, rich and deep. Within those groups are cool, warm and neutral tones. There’s an online foundation finder to help you figure out your perfect shade, or you can wait until the foundation hits stores (such as Ulta Beauty and Sephora) later this month and swatch away.

Thankfully, it seems like 40+ shades is becoming the norm—at least with full coverage foundation that doesn’t have a lot of flexibility. Your shade is your shade and there’s not a lot of room for error like there is with a blurring stick or tinted moisturizer. Make Up For Ever has offered 40 shades since basically the beginning of time, and the launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in 2017 reiterated the importance of an inclusive foundation range, with just as many deep options as light and medium. Fenty’s newest foundation, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (and its concealer) offers a boundary-breaking 50 shades. It’s not enough for brands just to offer a number, though. There needs to be an equal amount of options across the shade spectrum and just like Fenty, It Cosmetics has nailed it.

Confidence in a Foundation retails for $32 and is available online at itcosmetics.com now, and will be rolling out into stores later this month.