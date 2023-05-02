IT Cosmetics New Treatment Reduces Under Eye Bags in 15 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m not here to tell you that a cream you can buy at Ulta Beauty is going to permanently remove your under eye bags or puffiness. You’ll need to see a plastic surgeon for that. But I will tell you is that IT Cosmetics’ new Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Treatment will reduce under eye bags for the day and to be honest, that’s pretty freaking cool. The new treatment has a strong but flexible hold and goes to work in just 15 minutes.

You’ve seen these types of temporary fixes before. Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FirmX Eye Tightener went viral last year. But each product tackles the under-eye area a bit differently. IT Cosmetics’ cream forms an adhesive film on the skin that compresses the bags. An elastic formula allows you to still move your eyes (after the 15 minutes!) without the adhesive cracking or pulling. Finally, the filter-like finish can be worn alone or under makeup.

The vegan formula is said to be sensitive to the skin but be careful not to get it in your eyes. Here’s how you use Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Daytime Treatment. First, make sure your skin is completely dry. You can have moisturizer or eye cream on, just wait a few minutes for it to dry. Apply a pea-size amount of Bye Bye Under Eye Bags Daytime Treatment per eye with your fingertip. Glide evenly from inner to outer eye corners 2-3 times without blending too much. Just tap the product outward. Now, relax your face. No squinting or smiling for about 15 minutes until the product is fully dry.

You can even wear it over makeup. Just ensure all products are fully dried down, even if you have to use a tissue to remove any moisture. Use any waterproof makeup remover to take it off at the end of the day. Don’t sleep in it! We love cleansing balms for products like this. Like faux lashes and brightening concealer, a small product can go a long way in giving you even more confidence to slay the day.