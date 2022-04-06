TikTokers Are Shocked at How Well This Color-Correcting Cream Reduces Redness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When a product goes viral on TikTok, it’s usually safe to assume it’s something new and buzzy. But once in a while, folks discover something that’s been around forever that they either forgot about or randomly discovered for the first time. The latter is what happened with It Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Color-Correcting Cream. TikToker Angie Batis posted a video showing how well the color-corrector hides her post-laser redness and the results are truly incredible.

“I bought the It brand Bye Bye Redness and applied that with a brush and buffed it out a little bit with a different brush,” she says in the video. “Now I’m going to use the It brand medium-coverage foundation and it does a really good job.” She explains how she’s been treating the pre-cancerous cells on her skin (don’t forget your SPF, folks!), which is why it’s red, inflamed and a bit scaly. “It’s really hard to cover,” she adds. “But this It brand is doing a great job.”

She’s using two products but even just after one, you can see a huge difference. Sadly, there are only three shades of It Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Color-Correcting Cream so you have to be on the fair side to use it. Maybe this will inspire more shade options for a wide range of skin tones?

Of course, the addition of It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare helped cover the redness, too. We love the medium-coverage, natural-finish foundation and its 40 shades.

Shades are already selling out so if you have redness — or just want to cover any breakouts or “imperfections — you might want to pick up this dynamic duo that’s a classic, cult fave for a reason! TikTok is really out here making old products feel like new again and we love it.