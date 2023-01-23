This It Cosmetics Wrinkle Treatment Brings Plumper Skin Within 2 Weeks—Get It on Sale For $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In my humble opinion, there aren’t many beauty brands that can do both makeup and skincare products well—but IT Cosmetics is one that does. I’ve been a long-standing fan of the brand’s products (the Bye Bye Breakout Serum is an absolute gift from above) and according to plenty of shoppers, the Bye Bye Lines Serum

is just as exceptional.

Per the brand, the serum

brings plumper skin and visibly smoother lines within just two weeks of use. It was developed with expertise from both plastic surgeons and dermatologists, so you can trust that the ingredient list delivers. Inclusions like 1.5 percent hyaluronic acid surge the skin with hydration and leave it looking plumper and more youthful, while a blend of peptides and vitamin B5 help it feel more supple.

Bye Bye Lines Serum

As Dr. Julia Tzu, Dermatologist IT Cosmetics Advisory Board Member, quoted on the product page, ““Lines can develop naturally with age and sun exposure. Using a hyaluronic acid serum like Bye Bye Lines

, which also contains a peptide and vitamin B5, not only helps to plump the look of skin and visibly smooth the appearance of lines, but also helps skin retain moisture.”

While you’ll find stellar reviews and ratings for the serum at multiple retailers, Bye Bye Lines

is currently on sale for $20 at Amazon. Considering the product is at full price at other places, you won’t want to wait to snag a bottle and see what all the hype is about for yourself. According to reviewers, it provides noticeable results on crows feet and aging, droopy eyelids, with some seeing changes as fast as a week.

RELATED: Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Cream Is Just as Good as La Mer & It’s 45% Off Right Now

“I’ve been using this 2 times a day for a few weeks and let me tell you, it definitely shows. 5/5 will be purchasing again,” wrote one person.

“Been using a week or so…twice a day and I really see a difference….I like it a lot,” shared another shopper. “I started using IT products and I’m very happy with each one…IT keeps their promises!”

Get this line-smoothing treatment while it’s down to $20 today

.