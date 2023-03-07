It Cosmetics’ New Concealer Targets Dark Spots While It Covers Marks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to concealer, the general rule is you use a tone-matching shade to cover imperfections like dark spots and acne, and a shade or two light to brighten under your eyes. This works well because that bright under-eye color can highlight the areas of your face you would prefer to hide. It Cosmetics came out with a perfect option for those all-over dark spots and acne marks with its Bye Bye Dark Spots Serum Concealer. And today, when you grab one, you can get another one for just $8.

Beauty lovers know how stellar It Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer ($29 at Ulta Beauty) is. It’s a cult-favorite for a reason. The new Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer targets hyperpigmentation all over the face instead of just under the eyes. This formula is a bit more lightweight and skin-like to move with you instead of leaving your face looking dry and cakey. It’s a medium-coverage with skincare ingredients to minimize the appearance of pores and dark spots.

It retails for $30 but today on QVC, you get two of them for just $38. Give one to your mom or bestie, or just hold onto it for backup when you run out. I like to keep a shade in my bathroom and one in my purse, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

So, why can’t you just use your own concealer to cover dark spots? Well, you can! But we love that this one contains skin-brightening ingredients, too. There’s 2 percent niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, caffeine and hydroxyethylpiperazine ethane sulfonic acid (an exfoliator). You still need to use skincare to help get rid of hyperpigmentation but every little bit helps. This two-for-one concealer is a great option. Plus, we’re obsessed with the dense brush on the opposite end that makes blending a breeze.