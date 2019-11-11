It Cosmetics’ Epic Black Friday Sale Includes Freebies for Your Makeup Routine

Scroll To See More Images

As far as I’m concerned, any opportunity to stock up on my favorite CC cream without spending a ton of money is one that shouldn’t be passed up. It Cosmetics’ Black Friday 2019 sale is just that and what makes this year’s event even better is that it will go on for days. That isn’t to say you should take your time with this one because the top-sellers will sell out fast and there are freebies up for grabs (!).

If you’ve never experienced the epicness that is an It Cosmetics holiday sale, let me be the first to say welcome. Grab your credit card. Get comfortable. What makes the brand’s yearly blowout so epic is that it is always lengthy. Yes, you want to grab your top favorites sooner than later, but there’s a list of markdown promos that span an entire week so you can take your time browsing to bet on something new too. Here’s what you need to know before it officially begins.

On Black Friday weekend from 11/29 to 12/1, everything on the It Cosmetics website will be 20% off, including select sale items with the promo code THANKFUL. And when you spend at least $50, your order will include free primer and mascara samples. Personally, I have my fingers crossed for the Lash Blowout Mascara that’s been my go-to for months.

On Cyber Monday (12/2), everything on the It Cosmetics website, including select sale items, will still be 20% off. However, the promo code will be LETITSHINE and the freebies will be different. A free 4-piece gift set will be included with purchases of $70 or more and a full-size Superhero Mascara will be included with purchases of at least $100.

Finally, I’m so grateful that It Cosmetics is participating in Cyber Week for the first time ever. From 12/3-12/8 with the promo code ITCYBERWEEK, shoppers can enjoy 20% off everything, including select sale items. And because the best things come in threes, this promotion also includes a freebie: spend $60 and you’ll get a full-size Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Treatment. To that I say oui! If you’ve yet to become a full-blown It Cosmetics stan, here are 7 items I recommend adding to your cart.

Your Skin, But Better CC+ Color-Correcting Full Coverage Cream SPF 50

The name says it all. This skincare-makeup hybrid is a silky-smooth formula that blends seamlessly into the skin disguising blemishes without the cakey finish.

$39 at It Cosmetics

Hello Light™ Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick

This non-shimmery illuminator is infused with green tea and aloe for a radiant glow that feels cool to the touch.

$28 at It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

This award-winning undereye concealer is packed with antioxidants and peptides so you can get plenty of hydration while warding off premature fine lines.

$26 at It Cosmetics

Confidence in a Cream Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream

Suitable for all skin types, this daily moisturizer is made with an exclusive concentrate that combines collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamin E, and more for a supple complexion.

$48 at It Cosmetics

Lash Blowout Mascara

This revolutionary formula was created alongside Drybar to give your lashes the same lift and volume of a top-notch hair blowout.

$25 at It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Pores Leave On Solution Pore-Refining Toner

This new lightweight liquid is infused with silk, coconut water and rice protein to absorb excess dirt and oil without drying out your complexion.

$34 at It Cosmetics

IT Girl Vol. 3 Makeup Palette

This all-in-one palette includes everything you need for a flawless makeup beat: longwear eyeshadow, luminizer, eyebrow powder, blush, and bronzer.

$42 at It Cosmetics

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.