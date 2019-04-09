Issa Rae Wore Walmart Eyeshadow Palettes on the Red Carpet and Looked Bomb

Monday was the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Little starring Marsai Martin, Issa Rae and Regina Hall. Not surprisingly, the red carpet was full of killer gowns and gorgeous makeup. And some of that makeup is actually affordable (but you’re on your own with the dresses). In fact, Issa Rae’s makeup is all CoverGirl as she’s a face of the brand. Makeup artist Joanna Simkin is responsible for the alluring look, which features a smokey cat eye created with bold new eyeshadow palettes available exclusively at Walmart.

To give Rae glowing skin that doesn’t look like a glazed donut, Simkin applied CoverGirl TruBlend Base Business Primer in Illuminating underneath her foundation, specifically CoverGirl TruBlend Matte Made in Soft Sable. “My little trick to giving Issa her nice glow that isn’t too overpowering is to layer an illuminating primer under a matte foundation for a natural glow from within look,” says Simkin.

She covered up any imperfections with CoverGirl Full Spectrum All Day Idol Brightening Concealer in Tan Deep Golden and lightly contoured Rae’s skin with CoverGirl Contour and Correct Palette. Simkin brightened up Rae’s face with CoverGirl Full Spectrum Sculpt Expert Multi-Use Cheek Palette in Rose Rush and Cheekers Blush in Bordeaux Burgundy. Finally, she set it all with CoverGirl Outlast Active All-Day Setting Mist.

For Rae’s eyes, Simkin used two new Walmart exclusive palettes: CoverGirl Overthrown (above) and Reign Eyeshadow Palettes, as well as Outlast Active Get In Liner Eyeliner.

“Tonight she’s wearing as dark smoky cat eye look,” says Simkin. “I first drew out her wing with a black eyeliner as the base and smoked out the harsh lines with Conviction from the Overthrown palette and threw Legacy on her brow bone to give her a golden highlight. Then I patted Spellbound, a metallic gray color, on the inner half of her eyes to complete the smoky liner.” She filled Rae’s brows with CoverGirl Easy Breezy Fill + Define Brow Pencil and added CoverGirl Exhibitionist Mascara.

To finish Rae’s look, Simkin mixed CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Custom Nudes Lip Color in Light Cool and Deep Warm to give her a pretty natural-looking lip. And wow—well, the results speak for themselves. Now, who is seeing Little with me this weekend?

