Issa Rae’s Makeup Artist Has an Easy Trick for Faking Fuller Brows

For many, eyebrow maintenance is a time-consuming and expensive part of beauty upkeep. Although we’re thankful for buzzy products—like an Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pencil or Glossier Boy Brow—it’s the money-saving hacks that really grab our attention.

And when they’re courtesy of the pros behind our favorite celebrities; we’re taking meticulous notes. Joanna Simkin, who works with a slew of A-listers, including Issa Rae, just brought us one step closer to a picture-perfect arch. In an exclusive video with InStyle, Simkin was tasked with sharing how she gets the ‘Insecure’ star’s brows camera-ready and much to our surprise, it doesn’t include a laundry list of gels, liners and pomades.

Instead, she uses a clear brow gel to brush all of her natural hairs up and out, a well-known trick for when you don’t have enough time to draw them in. What she does next is the key to your eyebrows reaching their fullest potential, literally.

Instead of setting them there, Simkin brushes the hair back and up in the opposite direction for even more added volume. To set the look, she lightly lays down the hairs to determine their final shape.

We’ll definitely be trying this one.