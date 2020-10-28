The Genius Self-Tanning Drops ‘StyleCaster”s Deputy Editor Uses for Bronze Skin Are On Major Sale

Sadly, many of us are not going on an island vacation this year à la the Kardashian-Jenners. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have perfectly bronzed skin all-year-round. The Isle of Paradise Holiday Kit at QVC is on sale on top of what is already a killer deal. Why are we so excited about self-tanning drops in October? Well, StyleCaster‘s Deputy Editor Alana Peden is completely obsessed with them.

“Isle of Paradise’s Self-Tanning Drops are like hot sauce: a few drops make everything better,” she says. “I drop the odorless, colorless formula into blobs of serum, moisturizer, body lotion—you name it, I mix it with Isle of Paradise. It’s become a daily habit, and if I do skip it, I feel nothing but regret when I look in the mirror and don’t see lovely, even, slightly bronzed skin glowing back at me.”

Alana’s skin always looks great and this way, she can get the bronze color she wants while protecting her skin with broad-spectrum SPF. Because “real” tans equal sun damage and there’s nothing cute about that. The brand also harnesses a cruelty-free, vegan and no-nasties formula, which is quite the feat for something that actually tints your complexion.

There’s another reason we’re ready to shop these tanning drops right now. We’ve never seen them this on sale. QVC’s exclusive kit includes Self Tanning Water, Self Tanning Butter and Self Tanning Drops, as well as a free mitt and cute reusable bag. The kits come in Light, Medium and Dark. If purchased separately, all the products would retail for $85.50 but the QVC price is $65. And because it’s a Beauty IQ Steal, it’s $20 less for a limited time. Whoa.

Pick up your kit for glowy skin—even if it’s just for a bomb Instagram picture or a mental pick-me-up.