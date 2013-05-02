Get Isla Fisher’s Stunning Red Lip & Waves From “The Great Gatsby” Premiere

The much-discussed movie “The Great Gatsby” premiered in NYC last night, and film stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Isla Fisher walked the black carpet at Lincoln Center. While the stunning Daisy Buchanan (better known as Carey Mulligan in real life) chose to go with a very au naturale makeup look, Isla Fisher went for a glam, high-gloss lipstick and side-swept waves.

We spoke to Fisher’s hairstylist, Jen Atkin, and makeup artist, Katey Denno, to get her exact look from the premiere. Atkin told us that the plan was to go glam with her hair, so after blow drying with a large Ibiza Boar Bristle round brush, she set a deep side part in her hair. Then, she began to curl sections of her hair with a large curling iron (1 1/14 inch). Once the entire head was curled, she used a Sonia Kashuk brush to brush through the curls for more body and bounce. She secured the parted side of her hair with bobby pins to keep it in place and used a light veil of Oribe Superfine Hairspray.

For makeup, Denno sparingly used Vapour stick foundation to even out her skin tone and just a touch of Mineral Fusion concealer to perfect her skin. On her cheeks she added Korres blush in pink with a small, fluffy brush and buffed it into the skin so it appeared “to glow from within.” To get Fisher’s winged cat eye Denno used Tarte’s Aqualillies black clay liner and finished the eye by curling her lashes multiple times and applying a few coats of Honeybee Gardens mascara on the top and bottom lashes. For her dramatic lip, Denno first lined the lips with MAC Cosmetics’ liner in Beet for that precise edge, and then colored them in with Bite Beauty’s Luminous Cream Lipstick in Pomegranate and Quince. To set the lips, Denno finished with Tarte’s LipSurgence Matte Lip Tint in Lively (a deep hot pink).

What did you think of the glam look for the premiere? Let us know in the comments below!

