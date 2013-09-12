Is the Blowout Over? This Trend May Make You Ditch Your Hair Dryer

Typically, the backstage area at a fashion show is loud — imagine the sound of your blow dryer blasting at full speed multiplied by five or ten. So when I stepped into a nearly silent alcove at Band of Outsiders‘ spring 2014 show at Fashion Week this past Sunday, the hushed atmosphere was jarring. It took me a moment to realize why: none of the stylists was using a hair dryer.

Instead, lead stylist Didier Malige was misting models’ manes with René Furterer Fioravanti Shine Enhancing No Rinse Detangling Spray, “scrunching” to bring out their hair’s natural texture, and letting the hair air dry into a beachy tangle of waves.

But this show wasn’t the only one. All over the spring runways, from edgy Alexander Wang to First Lady favorite Thakoon, messy, textured hair was everywhere.

There’s something a little bit subversive about pairing disheveled, “don’t care” hair with beautiful, expensive clothes. I still have Scarlett Johansson‘s 2011 Oscars look, when she paired a lacy Dolce & Gabbana gown with a fuzzy, textured bob, pinned to the permanent inspiration board in my brain. And both Taylor Swift and Keira Knightley showed off similar second-day texture within the past week for red carpet appearances at the Toronto Film Festival.

But will this trend trickle down to the legions of women who are making blowouts a regular habit with the help of the blow dry bar chains that are popping up everywhere? The rise of the blowout bar doesn’t seem to be slowing down: Rachel Zoe‘s DreamDry blowout bar just opened its second location in Midtown Manhattan last week, and with outposts in six states, Drybar recently celebrated its 1,111,111th blowout client.

Personally, I love how the naturally wavy texture of my own hair dresses down a blazer or skirt, and the fact that it’s impossible to replicate with hot tools (those ripples are all me). But the occasional glossy blowout makes me feel more put together, and I always get more compliments when my hair is straight. It seems that there are enough occasions in life for the two styles to coexist in my arsenal: textured for everyday, blown out for special events.

That said, texture is shaping up to be a major trend off the runway, and it’s easy to achieve with the right products. The René Furterer spray is capable of coaxing waves out of even the straightest hair, Malige the lead stylist insisted. Kérastase Spray à Porter Tousled Effect Spray ($35, kerastase-usa.com), from the brand’s new Couture Styling line, gives hair a dry, piece-y finish without the damaging salt found in some beach sprays. And Aussie Sprunch Hairspray ($3.29, pgestore.com) is a lightweight aerosol made to mist on strands before scrunching.

Do you prefer to show off your natural texture, or go for a polished blowout?

