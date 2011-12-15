Is Pubic Hair a Do or a Don’t?

I remember the first time I was told that it was the “norm” to go completely bare down there. (Thanks for dropping that bomb on my 12-year-old self, Sis!) But apparently the rest of America is just catching up.

The Atlantic recently published a story about the overwhelming number of 20-something college co-eds that have opted to go bald in their lady-region over recent years. And while this isn’t news to us, it seems as if some people are still shocked to see how many women no longer have a “babushka,” as my roommate calls it.

Indiana University researchers found that nearly 60 percent of American women between 18 and 24 are sometimes or always completely bare and almost half of the women in the U.S. between 25 and 29 reported similar habits.

The Atlantic raised an important question: “What’s happening to America’s vaginas? Is pubic hair going extinct?”

The article attributes this sudden desire for a pre-pubescent finish to numerous factors, from peer pressure to Playboy and even 15th century art, and while it’s unclear what the direct cause is, one thing is certain: bare pubic areas is a trend that isn’t going anywhere soon. And if it does I really hope someone tells us, because waxing every month is painful!