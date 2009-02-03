Is it time for a change?

I don’t know about you, but I sure am itching for something new! I am positive there are many of you out there feeling the urge to try something fresh. I understand – completely.

When it gets to be this time of year, I want a clean slate. I always joke around and say it’s time to sell the business and the apartment and move to another city! Of course, that’s not really what I want. I love what I do, love where I live and love the people I surround myself with, so I’m not going to pack up and leave town – besides, I’m a Capricorn (who just turned 40 btw), I’m way too practical for that! Knowing, however, that spring is right around the corner (it is, isn’t it?) gets me all riled up and ready to make a move.

A great way to make a change is by switching up your color. I have a series of scenarios in my upcoming blogs posts for you to use as guidelines whether you are considering dark to light or blond to red.

Stay tuned and if you decide to make a change…..LMK, OK? Jason