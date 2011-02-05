StyleCaster
Is Daria Werbowy Bringing Back The Gym Bun?

Unfussy hair was a huge trend for spring, and one of our favorite models Daria Werbowy is taking the casual style to another level in two of her recent ad campaigns. The Canadian stunner rocks a sloppy bun in her shots for both the Cline and Balmain Spring 2011 ads, and it appears as if she simply tied her hair back after a yoga class (or a skateboarding session).

I love the natural waves and whispy pieces that give her undone style character, and it really allows the model to show off her beautiful face. My hair ends up in a messy bun more days every week than I’d like to admit, so personally I’m happy that I now have a high fashion example to follow.

Do you like Daria’s hassle-free hair, or does it look too lazy for everyday wear?

