This Age-Defying Sheet Mask Is Fading People’s Acne Scars ‘Tremendously’—& We’ve Got a 30% Off Code

January 2023 is almost here, and you know what that means—it’s time to increase the number of hydrating skincare products in your regimen. Nourishing items like hyaluronic acid serums, retinol body lotions and collagen-packed sheet masks will not only combat irritation, dryness and flaking, but will keep environmental aggressors from aging your skin faster during these rough few months. Have no fear, we’ve got the perfect intel on where to find the latter, and at discount.

Invity’s SuperNAD Youth Activating Sheet Mask is like a shot of rejuvenation to the skin; the scientifically advanced age-defying mask contains more intriguing ingredients than your average sheet mask. Adenine dinucleotide, a coenzyme that exists in body cells, brings lifting and firming effects to the skin upon contact, and supports its natural cellular defense barrier long-term. Other key additives, such as snow algae, sunflower sprout, prickly pear and white snow tea, are responsible for boosting the skin’s antioxidant levels, delaying premature aging and protecting against harmful elements, such as UV rays.

If your collection of sheet masks is looking bleak, we’d recommend stocking up on Invity’s while it’s 30 percent off with our exclusive code STYLECASTER. That means you can score five of the masks for just over $38, breaking them down to just under $8 each. One reviewer claims the mask’s benefits last for about a week, so we’d say that’s a pretty good steal.

Speaking of reviewers, practically all of the feedback has been entirely positive in the comments section. One person wrote that you’ll “see results after using everytime” while another called them the “most indulgent face masks” they’ve tried.

“I’m an avid mask-user and this one is definitely up there. It never fails to make my skin feel and look amazing after each application,” raved a third. “I used to have very dry skin but it has since improved drastically in terms of overall complexion and hydration ever since I started using these masks three months ago (my acne scars and dark pigments have faded tremendously).”

Make sure to read up on the rest of Invity’s offerings, including a serum that mimics professional fillers and a youth-restoring eye cream.

