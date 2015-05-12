Beauty Buzz: Investigation Ordered For Nail Salons and Protection of Workers, Ban Humidity With These Styles, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. After much discussion about the dismal conditions at nail salons in New York City, Gov. Cuomo has taken action to get new protective laws in place for the workers. [NY Times]

2. You really need to copy this fabulous braid (care of Olivia Palermo) ASAP. [Daily Makeover]

3. A new powder – called IPE – may help suppress your appetite, according to a new study. [Allure]

4. Here are 5 ways to style your hair once the humidity really hits. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. If you just want waves, not full-on curls, here are the best irons for the job. [Byrdie]