Introducing Beauty Blogs from the DailyMakeover.com Dream Team: Top Experts in Beauty, Hairstyle, and Fashion Team up To Deliver A-List Secrets and Short Cuts Straight To You

Accessing information and how-tos from “the best brains in the biz” can be a daunting and time consuming task. From checking out the hottest fashions and accessories (check,) investigating the best beauty trends (double check) and figuring out what accessories to sort and what to heave-ho (triple check!) can be a job onto itself.

Thanks to premier beauty and lifestyle site, DailyMakeover.com, obtaining and indulging in the best beauty advice from the best beauty bloggers is oh-so-easy with just a click of a button. That’s because Daily Makeover has amassed a team of top experts in every style field to provide up-to-the-minute info on the latest looks and trends to try. They’ll be blogging, advising and chatting about all you need to know.

Those experts include such talented tastemakers as…

Now That’s A Makeover! – by Rachel Hayes

With her finger on the pulse of today’s hottest beauty trends and newest products, Daily Makeover beauty editor Rachel Hayes dishes on the best before and after looks, along with transformational finds that make Daily Makeover tick.

In His Beauty Universe – by Ted Gibson

Celebrity hairstylist and NYC salon owner Ted Gibson gives the scoop on his latest star looks, styling tips, and trend reports from his travels around the world.

HUEman Behavior – by Jason Backe

Every hour of every day is a makeover moment for hair colorist Jason Backe. Loved by celebrities and real-women alike, find out what hair color trends, tips, and tricks he’s using right now on his clients.

Positively Beautiful – by Carmindy

What Not To Wear makeup artist Carmindy believes how you feel is just as important as how you look. Discover her latest tricks and tips to embrace your true beauty and celebrate life.

These Lips Are Made for Glossin’ – by Lisa Gradie

Blogger Lisa Gradie navigates the beauty aisles of life.

About DailyMakeover.com

DailyMakeover.com, from Makeover Solutions, Inc., is the web’s leading beauty information site, providing virtual try-on technology and content needed for personalized makeovers. With more than 4 million unique visitors, Daily Makeover enables users to see themselves wearing numerous hairstyles, cosmetics and accessory options to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed or emailed. The site also offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, an online community including beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Makeover Solutions, Inc. licenses its turnkey try on tool and vast customizable content library to other publishers. It is currently licensed to 53 web sites in the USA and around the world. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Makeover Solutions

Makeover Solutions, Inc. is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. With a library of 7300 hairstyles and 6000 beauty products and accessories, Makeover Solutions has deep content that its partners can leverage to reach a unique set of audiences.

The try-on technology is used by Makeover Solutions’ own highly-popular beauty website, DailyMakeover.com, as well as several beauty and lifestyle sites and the sites of major brands. Makeover Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures.