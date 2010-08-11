How To Intensify Your Tan

After a great application of self-tanner, a session of spray tanning or (God forbid) a real tan (you know the dangers), there is a way to intensify your tan and go for the full-on glow. During a wonderful beach weekend in Montauk, I watched a friend pull out the Maui Babe Browning Lotion from her beach bag. This brown-enhancing lotion coated her skin in a beachy glow, pumping up her color and making her look absolutely bronzed. She bought it while on vacation in Hawaii, but you can visit their website to purchase it. It does not act like a self-tanner – only a tan enhancer and makes skin feel super soft.

I began researching these types of products and found a few that are fantastic! Makeup Forever Body Tan browns you when smoothed on the body with a sponge, and the more you apply, the deeper your color becomes. It dries instantly so it does not rub off on your cloths and easily washes off with soap and water. You should still stay away from wearing white as you may get a hint of tint on the fabric, but it does come out in the wash.

If you want a bronze kick to the face, try the Smashbox Photo Finish Bronzing Primer. This gives you the same benefits of primer with a summer tint that will brown up your skin as you smooth it on.

If you want a little shimmer and a tropical beach scent, go for the Nars Body Glow. This can be a little oily so its better to smooth it on arms and legs and keep it away from fabrics. It smells delicious and shows off your summery bronzed bod.

What’s your favorite way to make your summer tan last?

