Interview in Vanity Fair

I’m so thrilled on my feature that is in Vanity Fair right now. I had a great interview with the beauty director SunHee Grinnell. We talked about my childhood, career path, and celebrity clients. I shared a few snapshots of me with Anne Hathaway and Angelina Jolie. Read the full article!

