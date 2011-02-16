The people who line up for Patricia Moreno’s intenSati class have an air of confidence that I immediately envied. Not only are they, like Patricia, in incredible shape, they even appear to be happy – happy both to be about to exercise as well as in general (and yes, I’m talking about New Yorkers during a stock market dip). I, on the other hand, stood on line (yes, there is a line – so arrive early) with an air of skepticism. I like working out, but am I happy upon arriving at the gym? Not so much. Would I rather be watching Gossip Girl on my DVR? Absolutely.

However, for all of us trying to get ready to bare all this summer, hoping to look and feel our best as bathing suit season rolls around, we have to try something, right? And for those of us who swear we have tried every workout out there, without the desired results, Patricia claims she has the answer. The problem, she says, is not the workout. The problem is the way you are thinking. And in her class, Patricia works to shape our bodies both through exercise as well as by changing our thought process.

Designed to combine the best of group fitness, yoga, and life coaching, intenSati is a program that trains you inside and out so that you ultimately (I should say, ideally) live a life you love in a body you love. Through a series of straight forward yet invigorating exercises, intenSati aims to build physical strength and endurance, to connect you to your inner power, and to reshape your vision of what is really possible for yourself and your life.

She combines yoga, martial arts, dance and low impact movements, to build strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. At the same time, group affirmations, or declarations, train the mind and increase focus and expanded awareness in order to get rid of limiting beliefs. So instead of slowly counting the number of squats you have left, in intenSati you state an affirmation with each repetition (think: “I am grateful for my body” or “I am thankful for the challenges I face”). While the exercises work your muscles, it is affirmations such as these that, according to Patricia, are the key to creating empowering thought patterns that lead to transformational results.

If it all sounds a bit hokey, it sort of is. But trust me, it’s worth a try. At the end of the class I was dripping in sweat and feeling pretty darn good about myself. New Yorkers love to multi-task, so what could be better than an innovative way to combine therapy and the gym?

While her classes are exclusive to Equinox in NYC, her personally trained instructors teach elsewhere across the country. And she sells DVD on her website.

SatiLife DVD, $14.99 each, at satilife.com