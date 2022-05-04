Shoppers Say They’re Passing For Decades Younger Thanks to This $12 Serum From Amazon

If you deal with dry, flaky skin, you need to lock moisture in, stat, and there’s no better way to do that than to add hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine. Although this skincare ingredient has the name acid worked into it, it’s not a chemical exfoliant that resurfaces the skin. Instead, it helps your skin retain moisture and appear plumper, which in turn helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. That’s why one affordable hyaluronic acid serum from Amazon is getting so much buzz from shoppers.

This hyaluronic acid serum from InstaSkincare contains only purified water, glycerol, sodium hyaluronate, benzyl alcohol and phenoxyethanol (0.1%). It’s made with only pure, minimal ingredients, and shoppers say they see results almost instantly. Glycerol is a humectant, which means it works with hyaluronic acid to draw water and moisture to the skin’s surface, while benzyl alcohol and phenoxyethanol are gentle preservers.

The simple serum really can make all of the difference in your skin’s appearance, shoppers say. One 81-year-old reviewer said it worked like “magic in a bottle,” and noted that her doctor says “I could pass for 65 years old […] I use it morning and night plus a good moisture and it really works.”

Even professionals are impressed with this serum.

“I am a licensed esthetician, and have been looking for an affordable Hyaluronic Acid ‘over the counter’ for a couple years now,” they wrote. “This is my new go-to! It has minimal ingredients outside of the Hyaluronic Acid itself, and the quality is consistently thick with great absorption. This formulation has all of the elements that I have been searching for. Good HA percentage, no cruddy additives.” It’s also formulated without parabens and fragrances and works for all skin types.

Seriously, there’s no need for tons of ingredients when you’re looking for just one anti-aging ingredient to get the job done. The best part is that this is a full-size product and you get 60ML of it for under $12—that’s 2 ounces of product.

“This is the best anti-aging product I have ever used, and I have used them all,” wrote one shopper. “It literally makes it look like a baby’s smooth skin.”

Seriously skincare queens, start adding hyaluronic acid to your routine now. Plus, when the price is this good, how could you not?