Instant Makeover: This Shower Filter Makes Hair Super Soft

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

Ask any New Yorker why they have the best pizza and bagels in the country and they’ll tell you it’s because of their city’s famous tap water. But despite these magical properties, I’ve noticed for years that my hair invariably comes out softer and shinier whenever I’m in New Jersey visiting family than it does when I’m at home in Brooklyn. Could it be the water, or my apartment building’s old pipes? I had no way of testing my theory until I installed the T3 Source Showerhead ($130, t3micro.com), which has a built-in filter to reduce chlorine and balance the pH of water.

I was sold after my first wash with the filtration system in place. My hair already felt softer, smoother and more manageable (and it wasn’t just me; in a study by the brand, 64 percent saw a reduction in frizz and 47 percent reported an increase in hair’s comb-ability when using the filter). I can’t report on the long-term results yet, but T3 also promises that using the showerhead will help hair color stay more vibrant, longer. Now my hair is as top notch as my adopted city’s carbs.

