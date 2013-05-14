Instant Makeover: The Smoothest Statement Lipstick We’ve Tried

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

Slicking on a coat of bold lipstick is my favorite kind of instant makeover. A statement lip makes anyone look immediately more pulled together, and it’s guaranteed to rack up compliments left and right. But not all lip colors are created equal. BareMinerals‘ new Marvelous Moxie Lipstick ($18, bareescentuals.com) is a game changer as far as formula goes. This high-impact color goes on buttery smooth, has a noncloying, minty fresh scent and has serious staying power. With lots of lipsticks, I find myself constantly checking my mirror to see if it’s migrated onto my front teeth or feathered out along the edges of my lips, but this formula stays put and stays perfect. My go-to shade is Risk It All, which falls into that universally flattering space between hot raspberry pink and red. But take your pick; the lipstick comes in 18 pretty shades.