Instant Makeover: The “Choose Your Own Adventure” Red Lip

A red lip should be part of every woman’s beauty arsenal, I’d argue. But hunting down the ultimate shade that not only flatters your coloring but goes with most of your wardrobe can be right up there with finding the perfect pair of black pants — that’s to say, not easy. So it’s cool if you don’t immediately believe me when I say the Le Métier de Beauté Breathless Kaleidoscope Lip Kit ($95, nordstrom.com) just might be the only red you’ll ever need — but hear me out.

The new, limited-edition palette features four meant-to-be-mixed shades: Cinema, a rich, true red; Existential, a shimmering rosy-mauve; Beau, a matte red berry; and Celluloid, a creamy “flushed” red. The generously pigmented formulas wear all day without drying out, and the colors strike the ideal balance between warm and cool, meaning they work with any skin tone. But the real draw here? With the sheer number of possibilities for blending, it’s like having a color adjustment dial for your pout. That’s pretty attractive — just like you’ll feel when you’re wearing them.

What’s your favorite way to rock a red lip?