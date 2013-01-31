Instant Makeover: A Matte Lipstick That Keeps Lips Soft

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

From Naomi Watts’ cardinal red lip at the SAGs to Taylor Swift’s nude shade at the People’s Choice Awards, the matte-but-moist lip has been trending this red carpet season. To get that high-impact color (without leaving lips parched), try Bite Beauty Pastille Matte Créme Lipstick ($24, available on Sephora.com Feb 5th).

What I love most about this formula is how light the application is. You can dab the lipstick on with your finger for a soft pop of color, or layer a few coats straight from the bullet for a bold look. Unlike matte lipsticks that can dehydrate lips, this formula enhanced with essential oils of rose, lavender and germanium stays moist. It actually has a similar texture to Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balms but the color is less sheer.

