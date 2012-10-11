Instant Makeover: Halloween Nail Art Anyone Can Do

Whenever a holiday approaches, I use it as a new opportunity to practice my nail art skills, or lack thereof. But as Halloween draws near, I’ve decided to skip the Pinterest search and apply Sally Hansen’s new Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips Halloween Collection ($9.99, CVS.com). Just like all the brand’s nail strips, the Halloween collection is quick and easy to use, even for the artistically-challenged.

The designs include Numbskull (pictured above), Spun For You (pictured above), Batty For You (a metallic purple with bat pattern), How Corny (a classic candy corn print), and Patch-O-Lanterns (a black with orange pumpkin pattern). Although I’m not a fan of creepy creatures that roam the sky at night, I am loving the metallic purple/black combo on Batty For You. Now, if only it was glow-in-the-dark.

Which design are you dying to try?