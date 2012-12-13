Instant Makeover: Create Nail Art With Topcoat That Changes Nail Polish Color

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

China Glaze’s Transitions Color Changing Collection ($8.50 per bottle, available January 2013 on Sallybeauty.com) takes the guess work out of nail art. Instead of dealing with tons of different polishes, the new shades change color when a top coat is applied. You can use a regular sized brush, nail art brush or even a tooth pick to create simple designs. I used the top coat’s brush and was able to create pretty accurate French tips. The key is to let the base coat (or colored polish) dry completely before painting the top coat design.My favorite part about the collection is that you don’t have to find compatible colors. The top coat slightly changes the shade, creating sleek, subtle nail art.

What products do you use for quick, fun nail art designs?