Instant Makeover: Spritz On This Mist For A Glowing Complexion

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

Aside from using daily moisturizer and a slew of serums, skin still needs a little extra something to get that vibrant glow actresses like Mila Kunis and Allison Williams have been sporting on the red carpet even in the dead of winter. This week L’Occitane debuted their new Immortelle Brightening Face Mist ($20, usa.loccitane.com), an alcohol-free toner that adds dewiness to dry, lackluster skin. We’ve been using it after applying our makeup because it gives a luminous finish to any matte foundation or powder. The extra step is so worth it because we don’t have to switch out makeup products for days that our skin is dryer than usual. Instead, we just add a few sprays of the mist. In the past we’ve steered clear of many water mists on the market because they dry out skin. But because this mist is formulated with Immortelle floral water (which contains an essential oil that hydrates), vitamin C and Bellis Perennis extract, it leaves skin soft and well-moisturized.

