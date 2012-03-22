The Instant Boob Job: What A Good Push Up Bra Could Do For You

Why put yourself through an invasive surgery if a good push up bra could fix all of your confidence issues? In a recent study, 75 percent of women feel more confident when they wear a push up bra instead of their everyday bra.

The study was led by scientists at Manchester University to stop “unnecessary boob jobs.”

“My hope is that this research might deter women from seeking more drastic solutions to improve their confidence, such as breast augmentation, because it proves for the first time that what women wear can positively affect their behavior,” said Professor Geoff Beattie, a lead behind the study.

The study took 60 videos of women aged 20 to 55 in their day-to-day life and interactions. Not surprisingly, women who had on a push up bra smiled 73 percent more than the other women who were feeling a little flat.

Do you agree with this study? Does your cleavage make you feel more confident?