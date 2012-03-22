The Instant Boob Job: What A Good Push Up Bra Could Do For You

Why put yourself through an invasive surgery if a good push up bra could fix all of your confidence issues? In a recent study, 75 percent of women feel more confident when they wear a push up bra instead of their everyday bra.
The study was led by scientists at Manchester University to stop “unnecessary boob jobs.”
“My hope is that this research might deter women from seeking more drastic solutions to improve their confidence, such as breast augmentation, because it proves for the first time that what women wear can positively affect their behavior,” said Professor Geoff Beattie, a lead behind the study.