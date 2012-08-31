Instagrams to Stalk During New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week speeding in on us, editors, models, makeup artists and hairstylists alike are making final preparations. Even if you aren’t in NYC (and aren’t going to NYFW) you should be preparing as well — there are tons of ways to follow along as the new looks hit the runways (or literally get applied to the model’s faces) by simply being on your phone or computer.

We already gave you a list of who to follow on Twitter to stay int he know, but we also all know that a picture speaks a thousand words. So this fashion week (or fashion month, rather) make sure you’ve added the above stylists, brands and fashion heavy-hitters to your Instagram feed so that you’ll get all of the “fashion and beauty news” as it breaks.