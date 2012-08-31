Instagrams to Stalk During New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week speeding in on us, editors, models, makeup artists and hairstylists alike are making final preparations. Even if you aren’t in NYC (and aren’t going to NYFW) you should be preparing as well — there are tons of ways to follow along as the new looks hit the runways (or literally get applied to the model’s faces) by simply being on your phone or computer.
We already gave you a list of who to follow on Twitter to stay int he know, but we also all know that a picture speaks a thousand words. So this fashion week (or fashion month, rather) make sure you’ve added the above stylists, brands and fashion heavy-hitters to your Instagram feed so that you’ll get all of the “fashion and beauty news” as it breaks.
@bumbleandbumble does some of the trend-setting tresses behind the scenes at NYFW and the up-close Instagrams are sure to be wonderful.
@cocorocha struts down the runway and we can't wait to stalk her bird's eye view of the action.
@donnakarandkny Always has wonderful hair and makeup to accompany the newest looks sent down the runway.
If you're not familiar with @emilyschuman, the genius blogger behind Cupcakes and Cashmere, we suggest you get acquainted with her Instagram before NYFW.
@glamourmag is sure to have some amazing front row shots of the glamour happening at NYFW!
If this shot from @gucciwestman is a preview of what's to come next week, the main show will make us "like" over and over again.
@karliekloss wears the designers well and we can't wait to replicate the hair and makeup she Instagrams during NYFW.
@lateafternoon, the blog run by Liz Cherkasova, is full of fashion, styling and some of the best beauty we've come across. The Instagrams happening will absolutely deliver.
@allure_magazine's take on NYFW beauty will be full of glitz and glam.
It's hard not to become obsessed with @oscarprgirl, especially when this many beauty products are involved.
@Revlon's hair and makeup artists provide some pretty stellar moments backstage.
@seaofshoes has one of our favorite takes on beauty, being quirky and outside of the box while still looking radiant, and we're sure she'll have some fabulous looks this fashion week.
Yours truly will be behind the scenes at Fashion Week, bringing you the latest and most beautiful hair and makeup Instagrams we can filter. Follow us on there at @BeautyHigh.