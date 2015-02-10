The Instagrams You Need to Follow for New York Fashion Week

When it comes to New York Fashion Week (or any fashion week for that matter) we tend to want to know what is happening the instant the models are walking the runway. Or better yet – before. In the current era of “FOMO,” and with our ever-present need for information, social media can be a blessing and a curse. The second someone tweets about a show, we need more. So, this season, when you find yourself wanting more, we’ve made it easy for you to quickly get that information, in an instant.

What better way to get up-to-the-minute access to the beauty looks happening backstage? Simply follow the Instagram users above for real time access to all of the best behind-the-scenes action this fashion week. These users range from some of the hottest beauty brands to the lead artists (hair stylists, manicurists and makeup artists) leading up the action backstage – trust us, their Instagram feeds are on point. From the most intricate of hairstyles to what products were used to create the hottest beauty looks, you’ll get it here. Plus, remember to follow us @BeautyHigh as we go backstage with some of the biggest names in the business to bring you the best of beauty. Happy Fashion Week!

