The Instagrams You Need to Follow for New York Fashion Week

When it comes to New York Fashion Week (or any fashion week for that matter) we tend to want to know what is happening the instant the models are walking the runway. Or better yet – before. In the current era of “FOMO,” and with our ever-present need for information, social media can be a blessing and a curse. The second someone tweets about a show, we need more. So, this season, when you find yourself wanting more, we’ve made it easy for you to quickly get that information, in an instant.
What better way to get up-to-the-minute access to the beauty looks happening backstage? Simply follow the Instagram users above for real time access to all of the best behind-the-scenes action this fashion week. These users range from some of the hottest beauty brands to the lead artists (hair stylists, manicurists and makeup artists) leading up the action backstage – trust us, their Instagram feeds are on point. From the most intricate of hairstyles to what products were used to create the hottest beauty looks, you’ll get it here. Plus, remember to follow us @BeautyHigh as we go backstage with some of the biggest names in the business to bring you the best of beauty. Happy Fashion Week!
Another brand with a huge presence at fashion week is Maybelline, with pros like Charlotte Willer whipping up gorgeous looks. The brand gives you of-the-minute access to the looks being created (and fabulous model pictures) before anyone else.
Gucci Westman, Revlon Global Artistic Director, works quite a few shows during fashion week and catches all the behind-the-scenes action – but mostly, the gorgeous final results. Plus, you'll see plenty of glimpses of upcoming product launches!
Bumble and bumble salon has a bevy of hairstylists on hand backstage at the shows, capturing tons of the looks that are created throughout the season.
The nail brand CND is backstage with their team of manicurists painting everything from simple, glossy manicures to intricate nail art – and capturing each look to inspire us along the way.
Essie also takes over fashion week, working on a variety of different shows and showcasing those looks on Instagram as they happen.
@Redken5thAve is one hair brand that brings it backstage, and luckily, their Instagram allows you to follow along with every exciting minute.
Katie Jane Hughes, the Global Colour Ambassador for Butter London, captures each crazy moment backstage (they'll be doing nails and makeup this season!) as well as her own personal beauty looks for the day.
NARS is of course backstage for some of the most sought-after fashion shows (such as Marc Jacobs) and you can get an up close and personal look at all of the beauty through their Instagram.
One of the leading hair care brands at fashion week, Redken captures the work of hair legend Guido Palau as he creates masterpieces from New York through Paris.
Nail artist (and makeup artist) for MAC Cosmetics, Keri Blair, not only showcases the final looks of her creations, but also what goes into making them – and every beauty guru can appreciate that.
Jin Soon Choi may have just recently launched her namesake nail line, but it already has a cult following in the beauty industry. She'll be working with her own brand and Sally Hansen backstage this season, and we can't wait to see what she comes up with – like the triangle nail art pictured above from Prabal Gurung last season, that was an instant hit.
The brand behind the looks at iconic shows like The Blonds, @CatwalkbyTigi gives you a close-up look at the hairstyles that make waves and push limits.
Deborah Lippmann's manicure handiwork is a regular during New York Fashion Week. You'll see her (and her eccentrically-named) nail polish bottles behind-the-scenes and on your Instagram screens for sure.
Pro and celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury tends to make an appearance during New York Fashion Week—hopefully this year using some of her all-star products from her self-named cosmetics collection.
Be on the lookout for grams from the Moroccanoil team, who are usually present backstage to create some of the prettiest hairstyles during NYFW.
Hair care brand Kerastase makes sure to capture all the unique 'dos they construct on camera. If you like backstage beauty Instagram snaps, click follow ASAP.
