25 Pink Beauty Products to Add to Your Shelf

by Christina Grasso

Christina Grasso
by
25 Pink Beauty Products to Add to Your Shelf


Listen, I hear you (but not really). Millennial pink is getting old and millennial red, or whatever we’re calling it, is on its way to steal the throne. But will pink really die if we don’t kill it? No. No, it won’t. With that being said, I’ve made it a personal crusade to keep millennial pink on life support. And please don’t pull the plug.

Ahead, 25 of the coolest pink beauty products that will breathe life into your medicine cabinet–and your Instagram feed.

STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Byredo Rose Hand Wash

Rose Hand Wash, $60; at Byredo

Photo: Byredo
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Spray

Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Spray, $10; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Kristin Ess Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask

Kristin Ess Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask, $14; at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | KKW Beauty Créme Contour and Highlight Kit

Créme Contour and Highlight Kit, $48; at KKW Beauty

Photo: KKW Beauty
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, $80; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Boy Smells Petal Candle

Boy Smells Petal Candle, $29; at The Stell

Photo: The Stell
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Origins Original Skin Matte Moisturizer with Willow Herb

Original Skin Matte Moisturizer with Willow Herb; $27; at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Pink Mountain Salt

Pink Mountain Salt, $22; at CAP Beauty

Photo: CAP Beauty
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Saturday Skin Spotlight Brightening Mask

Saturday Skin Spotlight Brightening Mask, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Herbivore Botanicals Rose Quartz Facial Roller

Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $45; at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | YSL Touche Éclat Blur Perfector

Touche Éclat Blur Perfector, $55; at YSL

Photo: YSL
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask

Original Skin Retexturizing Mask, $27; at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $12; at Mario Badescu

Photo: Mario Badescu
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo

Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo, $10; at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish

Coco Rose Body Polish, $36; at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick, $25; at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Olio E Osso No. 7 Blush Shimmer Stick

Olio E Osso No. 7 Blush Shimmer Stick, $28; at The Stell

Photo: The Stell
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Glossier You

Glossier You, $60; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask

Therapy Session Hair Mask, $15; at Target

Photo: Eva NYC
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | YSL Touche Éclat Glow Shot Highlighter

Touche Éclat Glow Shot Highlighter, $42; at YSL

Photo: YSL
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Glossier Body Hero Duo

Body Hero Duo, $35; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Soap & Glory Hand Food Hand Cream

Soap & Glory Hand Food Hand Cream, $5.69; at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | Pink Beauty Products | Maybelline x Gigi Hadid Liquid Strobe

Maybelline x Gigi Hadid Liquid Strobe, $11.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

