21 Instagrammable Winter Lip Looks That’ll Amp Up Your Holiday Glam

The holidays usually consist of decorating your home with tinsel, glitter and maybe some garland…yawn! Sometimes, decorating your humble abode with ornaments just won’t cut it when it comes to completing your perfect holiday aesthetic. You’re most likely going to be obligated to attend some holiday parties this season, whether it be your own or not, and it’s going to take a lot more than just a themed holiday outfit to turn heads. Show off your creativity and newfound inspiration by amping up your holiday glam 1000 percent. That’s the beauty of makeup! It essentially becomes an accessory to your outfit and even your themed party.
If you’re a complete beauty junkie, then you understand the importance of completing your holiday look to match the festive vibes the winter inevitably brings, and requires. If you’re not a makeup connoisseur, which is totally OK, then maybe consider trying a brand new look that’s entirely out of your comfort zone. Makeup provides us with the ability to explore a vast range of possibilities artistically. There are absolutely zero boundaries this season makeup-wise. Start by expanding your horizons with a few lip looks that embody the spirit of winter.
But remember, lipstick is not the only counterpart you’ll need to complete your look. We found 21 avant-garde lip looks that will have you impressing your guests to no end. With crushed velvet, pearls, gems and foils, these Instagrammable lip art posts will totally inspire you come the holiday season.
This post is a part of #vladamuasecretsanta 🎅❤️💋 Photography, makeup and modeled by me, @vladamua Retouching by @lifespotsretouch ❤️ Using @smashboxcosmetics Always On liquid lipstick in Man Eater Inspired by @girlgreybeauty snowy lip art from last year 😊 #makeup #beauty #macrobeauty #macrophotography #lipart #metallic #smashbox #smashboxcosmetics #smashboxsquad #alwaysonliquidlipstick #lipeditorinchief #redlips #Christmas #Christmas2017 #christmaslipart #vladamua
Happy Hanukkah, everybody! ✡️🕎💙🕎✡️💙✡️🕎💙🕎✡️💙 Photography, makeup and model @vladamua Retouching by @lifespotsretouch (thank you so much for helping with the inspiration for this lip art 💙) Using @smashboxcosmetics Always On liquid lipstick in Ultra Violet #Hanukkah #lipart #smashbox #smashboxcosmetics #smashboxsquad #lipeditorinchief #makeupbyvladamua #vladamua
Новогодние подарки🎁 от Тютюшки @real.alterface и @nyxcosmetics_ua - - До 19 декабря (это День Святого Николая) необходимо нарисовать креативный липарт (красоту на губах) на себе или на модели. - - ⚠️внимание⚠️ Победителей будет 2✔!!!! и подарков тоже 2✔ Тематика: Новый год 🎄и любые ассоциации с этим праздником🎉🥂🍾 Последние работы принимаются 18 декабря, чтобы 19 я и alter.face смогли объявить победителей. В качестве подарка вы получите эксклюзивные наборы помад из лимитированной серии. Их 12-по одной на каждый месяц😉 Творите!!! Можно не только рисовать, но декорировать губы любыми средствами косметическими и не только - --- ⚠️внимание! ✔выложите фото в Instagram ✔отметьте меня на фото и @real.alterface ✔подпишите хэштег #НГсТютюшкой2018 и #realalterface2018 ✔необходимо быть подписанным на меня, @real.alterface и @nyxcosmetics_ua - --- Если кому-то интересны продукты для моего липарта -ловите! все продукты от nyx cosmetics 💡карандаш для глаз 926electric blue 💡синие тени electroshock-50 и голубые poolside-46 💡нижняя губа- белый карандаш jumbo milk 💡подводка epic ink - --- New Year is coming. All products by nyx cosmetics 💡eye pencil 926 electric blue as a base 💡eyeshadow electroshock 50 and poolside 46 💡on the lower lip- jumbo pencil in milk 💡epic ink liner This picture was made for Ukrainian new year contest of liparts - ---- #newyear #santaclaus #santa #deer #merychristmas #Christmas #happynewyear #lipart #lips #lipgloss #губы #липарт #творчество #дедмороз #сантаклаус #новыйгод #сновымгодом #Тютюшка #tutushka #макіяжльвів #макіяж #макіяжрівне #макияжукраина #макияжчерновцы #макияжкиев #макияжполтава #макияжсумы @lipstutorial
Рус⬇️Eng Винное настроение🍷 На самом деле я люблю бело вино, но под новую помадку красное подошло больше Признавайтесь: что вы любите пить🧐 💡металлический блеск TRANCE от @meltcosmetics 💡прозрачный блеск lingerie от @nyxcosmetics_ua смешала с блеском для получения капли - --- Wine mood 🍷 In fact i like white wine more then red, but for my new lipstick red wine is more suitable. What wine do you prefer?🧐 💡metal lipgloss by @meltcosmetics in TRANCE 💡lingerie transparent lipgloss by @nyxcosmetics - --- #tutushka #lipart #lipgloss #3dpainting #ukraine #Ukrainian #Тютюшка #липарт #3д #3дрисунок #акварель #макияж #макияжодесса #макияжукраина #макияжвинница #макияжхарьков #макияжкропивницкий #макияжниколаев #иакияжхерсон #макіяж #макіяжкосів #макіяжукраїна #макіяжльвів #макіяжкиїв #макіяжстрий
С Новым Годом, мои хорошие!!!🍾🍭🥂 Все нарисовала продуктами @nyxcosmetics_ua и @makeupatelierparis_ukraine 💡помада slip tease 011 @nyxcosmetics 💡подводка epic ink @nyxcosmetics_belarus 💡акварель Atelier A красная и зеленая 💡белый лайнер @nyxcosmetics_pl 💡серые тени @makeupatelierparis_ukraine - --- Happy New Year, my friends!!!🥂🍭🍾 White liner, red lipstick, epic ink liner by NYX WATERCOLOR by Atelier A - --- #lipart #Christmaslipart #garland #Christmaslights #3dart #electric #tutushka #partylips #happynewyear #макіяжльвів #макіяжрівне #макіяжукраїна #макияжчерновцы #макияжльвов #макияжкиев #макияжполтава #макияжсумы #макияжниколаев #макияжчерновцы #визажистукраина #визажисткиев #макияжодесса #макияжполтава #макияжниколаев #3дрисунок #Тютюшка #липарт #сновымгодом #новыйгод @fantasymakeupworld @featuring_mua @makeupartists.worldwide @amazingmakeupart
Happy New Year my friends! I wish you inspiration, love and success! May 2018 be the best year so far! 🥂 Photography, makeup and modeled by me, @vladamua Retouching by @lifespotsretouch Using @smashboxcosmetics Always On liquid lipstick in Tar Pit 🖤 Foundation: @dermablendpro Flawless Creator 25N #HappyNewYear #2018 #smashbox #smashboxcosmetics #smashboxsquad #lipeditorinchief #makeupbyvladamua #lipart #lips #vladamua
Merry Christmas, my friends! ❄️❤️🎅🎄❄️❤️🎅🎄❄️❤️🎅🎄 I hope today is filled with love, joy, laughter and family time! Photography, makeup, modeled by me @vladamua Retouching by @lifespotsretouch ❤️ Using @smashboxcosmetics Always On liquid lipstick in Kale My Vibe as a base 🎄 #makeup #beauty #macrobeauty #macrophotography #lipart #metallic #christmaslipart #Christmas #Christmas2017 #smashbox #smashboxcosmetics #smashboxsquad #lipeditorinchief #makeupbyvladamua #vladamua