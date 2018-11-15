21 Instagrammable Winter Lip Looks That’ll Amp Up Your Holiday Glam

The holidays usually consist of decorating your home with tinsel, glitter and maybe some garland…yawn! Sometimes, decorating your humble abode with ornaments just won’t cut it when it comes to completing your perfect holiday aesthetic. You’re most likely going to be obligated to attend some holiday parties this season, whether it be your own or not, and it’s going to take a lot more than just a themed holiday outfit to turn heads. Show off your creativity and newfound inspiration by amping up your holiday glam 1000 percent. That’s the beauty of makeup! It essentially becomes an accessory to your outfit and even your themed party.

If you’re a complete beauty junkie, then you understand the importance of completing your holiday look to match the festive vibes the winter inevitably brings, and requires. If you’re not a makeup connoisseur, which is totally OK, then maybe consider trying a brand new look that’s entirely out of your comfort zone. Makeup provides us with the ability to explore a vast range of possibilities artistically. There are absolutely zero boundaries this season makeup-wise. Start by expanding your horizons with a few lip looks that embody the spirit of winter.

But remember, lipstick is not the only counterpart you’ll need to complete your look. We found 21 avant-garde lip looks that will have you impressing your guests to no end. With crushed velvet, pearls, gems and foils, these Instagrammable lip art posts will totally inspire you come the holiday season.