Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Lipstick

When it comes to purple lips, some people automatically think they are unwearable. Often times, girls choose the wrong shade of violet for their skin tone, or a color that’s so bright it’s impossible to take seriously. Purple lips are a trend you should try at least once, and considering the range of shades available, there’s no excuse for not finding a hue that works for you. As seen on the runways at fashion week and on celebrities like Rihanna, it’s safe to say that purple is the new red.

To get even more courage about breaking out the purple lipstick, we took to Instagram. These ladies are great examples of using the bold lip in action. Take a look at the slideshow above and see how these beauties rocked the purple pout!

