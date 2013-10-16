StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Lipstick

Jaclyn Sciara
When it comes to purple lips, some people automatically think they are unwearable.  Often times, girls choose the wrong shade of violet for their skin tone, or a color that’s so bright it’s impossible to take seriously. Purple lips are a trend you should try at least once, and considering the range of shades available, there’s no excuse for not finding a hue that works for you. As seen on the runways at fashion week and on celebrities like Rihanna, it’s safe to say that purple is the new red.

To get even more courage about breaking out the purple lipstick, we took to Instagram. These ladies are great examples of using the bold lip in action. Take a look at the slideshow above and see how these beauties rocked the purple pout!

We're absolutely dying over purple lipstick after seeing all of these lovely ladies wearing the look!

The red hair and fucshia lip compliment eachother just too well, done by @adiosflamingo.

We love @goodmornincurls look, pairing the bold lip with a defined eye.

The glossy finish to @egyptgyal 's lip color is amazing.  We also love her gorgeous liner smudged under the eye!

How adorable is @randa_mixer?  Her lighter skin and super blonde hair make her lips pop!

@analuceroalverez is rocking the purple lip alongside her bold blue hair, you go girl.

@juicyjessbeauty ombre's purple lip is done flawlessly.

Not only do we adore @browngirlredlips violet lips, but her red stilletto nails are super glamerous as well.

A defined brow and bold lip were a match made in heaven, done by @lamagdalena13.

@skullsplittermua looks super chic with her bright lip and smoked out eyeshadow.

How pretty is this simple look amped up with a violet shade for the lips, perfection @alisonjadecosmetics

