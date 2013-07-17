Instagram Insta-Glam: Hot Pink Lipstick

We love makeup as much as the next girl, but when it comes to summer, we like to stick with the bare necessities. If you’re only going to wear one type of makeup, you better make sure it’s a good one. Our favorite item to swipe on? The brightest, hottest pink lipstick we can find. There’s no need to wear anything else (besides concealer and foundation, if that’s your usual routine), and you’ll look like a million bucks with a bright pink pout.
Ladies of Instagram seem to agree with our philosophy on nothing but lipstick, and it’s apparent that hot pink lipstick is on trend for summer. After scouring hundreds of images, we’ve pulled together our favorite hot pink lipstick looks for this week’s Instagram Insta-glam. Take a look at our picks and let us know your favorite lip color for summer in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
8 Reasons Bold Lipstick Can Make Your Life Better
How to Make Your Lipstick Last All Day (No Matter Which Brand You Use)
Get Lucy Hale’s Bright Pink Lips From the Kid’s Choice Awards
Hot pink lips were made for summer.
Photo:
Beauty High/Beauty High
The only thing we love more than fuchsia lipstick is matte fuchsia lipstick, and this look is an all-around stunner.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
If you're looking to class things up a bit, the only accessory you need is pink lipstick.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
We love this understated pairing of crimped hair and pink lips.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
This cool girl style is finished off beautifully with mega lashes and a fierce pout.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
This glossy pink lipstick and blonde hair combination is so ethereal!
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
These fuchsia lips are paired with a dark, long bob haircut for a chic look.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
When in doubt, go for a black and white outfit with one pop of color: pink.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Thanks to this pink pout and sunglasses shot, we're dreaming of driving in convertible cars.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
A pink lip and a subtle smokey eye are the perfect look for going out on a summer night.
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram