Instagram Insta-Glam: Hot Pink Lipstick

We love makeup as much as the next girl, but when it comes to summer, we like to stick with the bare necessities. If you’re only going to wear one type of makeup, you better make sure it’s a good one. Our favorite item to swipe on? The brightest, hottest pink lipstick we can find. There’s no need to wear anything else (besides concealer and foundation, if that’s your usual routine), and you’ll look like a million bucks with a bright pink pout.

Ladies of Instagram seem to agree with our philosophy on nothing but lipstick, and it’s apparent that hot pink lipstick is on trend for summer. After scouring hundreds of images, we’ve pulled together our favorite hot pink lipstick looks for this week’s Instagram Insta-glam. Take a look at our picks and let us know your favorite lip color for summer in the comments below!

