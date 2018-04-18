10 Instagram Movements That Are Dismantling Mainstream Beauty Standards

Scroll To See More Images
The sad but true reality is that images projected by the media have a profound effect on the way some of us see ourselves. For as long as we can remember, they’ve promoted the idea that the most beautiful people are lighter and skinnier and able to do it all without breaking a sweat.
And for a while, it seemed social media only added to these unrealistic standards by regurgitating them on a rolling, 24/7 basis. Thankfully, a resistance has grown at the same rate and we’re starting to see glimmers of hope through initiatives that celebrate and reflect how we actually look. See some of our favorites, ahead.
#FULLBLOOM is a metaphor for the seeds of empowerment!! Click link bio to read @essence article!! 🌸 Creative Agency: @thecgirlinc Creative Directors: @srvj @stylebytori Creative Assistant: @chrismiss_ Photography: @islandboiphotography Wardrobe Styling: @stylebytori Featured Designers: @chikimiki @nubianskin (jewelry) @amerie1936 Hair: @artistfrombearth @itsjachelle @citygirlcurlz MUA’s: @25thandjane @bellisima81 @baldbeautymua @debpadillabeauty BTS Photos: @faschiony BTS Video: @j.so_ Models: @melaniin.goddess @avielleamor @kulabak0 @christinaevans_ @jezra_m @veganzinga @gold__badu @ciannehbrowne @jockintanyka @erynpaige @lovefola @munayosan @phyliciaalvarez @_laurenlovesyew On Set Assistants: @tepin @christinescene @ayo_jayj Music: @che_lingo
The Colored Girl (@thecgirlinc)
Back in 2016, cofounders Tori Elizabeth and Victory Jones started this self-love campaign to celebrate the many shades of black beauty.
“I wanted to highlight and celebrate our unique beauty: our eyes, our lips, our cheekbones. I wanted women from different social and cultural backgrounds. I wanted women with angular eyes, women with freckles and fair skin, and women with really rich, ebony skin. It’s so important to be proud of who we are and showcase the beauty of blackness,” said Elizabeth in a past interview with ESSENCE.
Today, it’s evolved into a full-blown creative agency that aims to diversify beauty and fashion brands through its work both on- and off-line.
The All Woman Project (@allwomanproject)
Founded by curve models Clémentine Desseaux and Charli Howard, this Instagram movement delivered body-positive inspo that women of all shapes and sizes can relate to. In addition to the beautiful imagery posted throughout the feed, there are empowering quotes that promote self-confidence and empowerment for followers to read.
The project’s latest collaboration will be a daylong event with the gender-equality organization Girl Up, complete with inspiring talks and workshops.
Because It’s MY Body (@becauseitsmybody)
Model Denise Mercedes spearheads this body-positive campaign, which is dedicated to highlighting women of all shapes and sizes, but especially those often ignored by mainstream fashion labels. For instance, the movement’s most recent shoot was a curvier re-creation of the KarJenners’ Calvin Klein ad.
We value your words and your story so much, Jimena. Thank you for sharing ❤️ #Repost @jimenatorres_xo ・・・ I've been debating all week whether or not to post this because I didn't want people to think that I'm doing it for attention but this is such an important topic that I'm willing to put my fears and discomfort aside to address this. Today was the last day of @lexiemanion 's #boycottthebefore movement; a movement which was created to show how harmful before and after photos of eating disorder recovery can be. An eating disorder is a mental illness which may or may not manifest itself through weight loss or weight gain. Before and after pictures only reinforce the myth that you can visibly see an ED in a person, which most of the time is not the case. Someone's struggle with an ED and triumphs in recovery can't be summed up by two side by side photos and while my journey did involve weight restoration most of the changes that I've gone through have been mental. When I was sick I had become a shell of a person, I had no personality, no spark and all I could think about were the numbers, the calculations, the voice in my head that was always talking. I didn't have the energy to feel any emotions (anorexia makes you numb) and my entire identity was eclipsed by my illness. I had no clue who I was. As I began recovery, I began to grow. I learned how to allow myself to feel, how to communicate my needs. I learned to listen to my body even when I didn't want to, to treat myself with kindness. I learned to embrace the parts of myself that I'd spent years trying to suppress, and I allowed myself to be me in all my awkward, quirky, not "normal" glory. Sure, I gained weight and while that was distressing and also a major battle that was ONE ASPECT of my recovery, and, looking back, the least important one. So, while I've posted before and after photos with the best of intentions in the past I realize now that there are many more helpful ways for me to get my message across. If you've read this far, thank you. And if you've been wanting to post a before and after photo ask yourself if it's really worth it. Much love, Jimena #boycottthebefore #edawareness #edrecovery
Boycott the Before (@boycottthebefore)
Transformation photos, whether they’re related to weight loss or recovery from an eating disorder, are pretty much the norm, but we may not realize their potentially harmful side effects. The goal of this initiative is to challenge that notion by focusing less on the “before” of recovery and steer away from the assumption that eating disorders have a specific look.
“Eating disorders are first and foremost mental illnesses…. All eating disorder diagnoses are valid; one does not have to ‘look sick’ to be struggling. Transformation photos tend to (sometimes inadvertently) perpetuate the myth that eating disorders have a particular look or size, which is untrue,” reads a message on the movement’s official website.
Cinta Tort Cartró (@zinteta)
This Barcelona-based artist creates beautiful paintings on people and paper. Regardless of the canvas, her work tackles everything from racism to body-positivity through uniquely-designed imagery.
Pink Bits (@pink_bits)
Although we don’t know much about the artist behind these adorable illustrations, we love that her work is dedicated to spotlighting “the bits and shapes we’re told to hide,” from stretch marks to saggy breasts and body hair.
Jillian Mercado (@jilly_peppa)
Mercado is a movement all on her own, thanks to her fierce dedication to normalizing the presence of people with disabilities in fashion and beauty. In addition to being signed to worldwide modeling agencies IMG and WME, the Latina beauty is also an activist who is constantly advocating for inclusion.
Representation matters. It enriches the culture of the world we live in. Here is one such beautiful example 🧡 @curvesbecomeher Sharing from @mamacaxx , featuring @christacouture : SO IMPORTANT. Thank you and congratulations to @christacouture ——“I Couldn’t Find Any Disability Maternity Photos, So I Made My Own: .....I hope that the next person to do an image search for “disability and pregnancy” finds these photos and feels empowered by them. I hope they know: your difference is powerful, beautiful. And being a parent? You can do it. Go get all glowy with your pregnant self, whatever body you’re in.” ———————————————— I really loved this article featuring Christa. When I talk about representation THIS is what I mean. Not the vain need to see people like you in Magazine but knowing there are people like you doing things or living a life that you are constantly (subliminally or not ) told you can’t. I’m glad there are people out there showing that these things are reachable and just as they are the norm for a handful they should be for all. Imagine more portrayals of woman bosses, trans women, girls in STEM, Black in tech, middle eastern playing a role that’s not a terrorist, big women as the love Interest in your favorite sitcom but also in those steamy sex scenes.(& the list goes on) These images and stories are important they are shaping tomorrow’s society. #mamacax #bionicmommy 📷: @jensquiresphotographer [image description: pregnant woman against white backdrop standing profile with left prosthetic leg closer to the camera. She’s wearing beige pantie and a flowery crop top that matches Her flowery prosthetic thigh]
Eff Your Beauty Standards (@effyourbeautystandards)
Founded by curvy model Tess Holiday and run by a group of body-positive babes, this Instagram safe space frequently features women who often go under-represented in the fashion industry or have been labeled unacceptable by mainstream standards.
Rewind Beauties (@rewindbeauties)
Instagram accounts dedicated to nostalgia are never in short supply, but this may be the only one that focuses on making sure its content is intersectional. Instead of copious shots of Marilyn Monroe, you’ll instead see beautiful photos of underappreciated icons, such as Native-American singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie and Indian actress Smita Patil.
#HappyPeriod (@wearehappyperiod)
This social movement, founded by Chelsea VonChaz, is not only normalizing conversations around menstruation. VonChaz is also working to provide products to low-income communities.