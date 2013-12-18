Instagram Insta-Glam: Metallic Shadow

We’re never ones to turn down a good metallic eyeshadow. No matter the time of year, we’re always up for testing a new heavy metal look on our eyes. From smokey eyes to all over washes of color, wearing metallic shadows add an instant doze of glam to any look, and whether it’s paired with a nude lip or a bold, bright red lipstick, a metallic smokey eye is always a crowd favorite.

We took to Instagram to find some real girl metallic eyeshadow inspiration and we love what we found. Take a look at some of our favorite looks above, then tell us how you’ll be wearing metallic shadow in the comments below!

