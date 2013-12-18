StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Metallic Shadow

Augusta Falletta
We’re never ones to turn down a good metallic eyeshadow. No matter the time of year, we’re always up for testing a new heavy metal look on our eyes. From smokey eyes to all over washes of color, wearing metallic shadows add an instant doze of glam to any look, and whether it’s paired with a nude lip or a bold, bright red lipstick, a metallic smokey eye is always a crowd favorite.

We took to Instagram to find some real girl metallic eyeshadow inspiration and we love what we found. Take a look at some of our favorite looks above, then tell us how you’ll be wearing metallic shadow in the comments below!

How do you wear your metallic eyeshadow? 

We love that we got an up close shot of @Dodalmeida's metallic smokey eye. 

It may be an extreme cat eye that's not exactly very wearable, but this look on @Sheenab123_ is gorgeous. 

Pairing this metallic eyeshadow with bold brows was the best thing @Kimberlyjosselyn has done. 

We can't tell which we love more: @Cassieelsientmann's metallic shadow or her metallic lip. 

@Mvmakeup went with a metallic smokey eye and a nude gloss for a lok tha'ts perfect for any party. 

@The_makeup_princesstara put a hot pink matte lipstick with a silver shadow look and we love the result. 

@Vanessamarie_87's red lip and silvery eyeshadow are practically begging to go to a holiday party. 

How gorgeous is @Felipefreitasbeauty's bronze metallic shadow with her caramel highlighted waves? 

