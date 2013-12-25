StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Matte Red Lipstick

Augusta Falletta
by
Even on the worst day, there is always lipstick. Whether you’re going glam for a Saturday night or you’re rocking a t-shirt and jeans to run a few errands, nothing takes your look from “just okay” to seriously gorgeous like a matte red lip.

Pair it with a cat eye or keep the rest of your face clean, but however you wear it, red lipstick will look amazing. The ladies of Instagram must know this too, because this week, our newsfeed was packed with matte red lipstick. Take a look at some of our favorite Instagram looks from this week above!

@_Mrsrichard_ paired her matte red lips with mega lashes for a gorgeous impact. 

@Djdancer18's blonde hair pairs perfectly with her red pout. 

Excuse us while we Pin this look form @Atelierroomb. Her bombshell waves and matte red lipstick look is stunning. 

@Makeup_with_reedandmadison proves that a lip crayon can gave major results. 

@Lisandrag16 is clearly pretty happy about her matte red lipstick. 

Really, could @Lesco's cat eye and red lip look any better? We think not. 

@Yourlovelyreality paired her blonde bangs with a saturated red lip. 

@Samanthasweets_pinup looks like she's straight out of a magazine with her matte red lipstick. 

