Instagram Insta-Glam: Matte Red Lipstick

Even on the worst day, there is always lipstick. Whether you’re going glam for a Saturday night or you’re rocking a t-shirt and jeans to run a few errands, nothing takes your look from “just okay” to seriously gorgeous like a matte red lip.

Pair it with a cat eye or keep the rest of your face clean, but however you wear it, red lipstick will look amazing. The ladies of Instagram must know this too, because this week, our newsfeed was packed with matte red lipstick. Take a look at some of our favorite Instagram looks from this week above!

