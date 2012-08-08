StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Red Lips

Danielle Pistono
by
Bold lips have been all the rage lately. Colors ranging from bright pink to deep purple have been seen all over, from the runways to the streets. There is one bold lipstick color, however, that manages to transcend the seasons: a classic red. This color has been around for a long time and is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Instagram users from all over were spotted wearing red lipstick this week.The users weren’t afraid to show off this bright color in their posts.  They were seen with a red pout and a casual, day outfit and dressier nighttime looks.

Check out the slideshow above and let us know how you feel about wearing bold red lipstick!

@gabsterrox sported a bold red pout that goes well with her long brown hair. 

Red lips stand out against @itscarlawhoelse's casual outfit. 

@ashleighmajor poses for the camera, showing off her red lips. 

@billie_robinson shows off her new red MAC lipstick.

@agnesjosefinas' red lips pop against her dark hair. 

@aliciapotts blows a kiss with her perfectly applied red lips. 

@marqueecourtney shows that a bright smile goes well with bold lips.

@kassiepee playfully shows off her makeup look of the day.

@_sarahfoxx proves that even if you have red hair, you can wear red!

