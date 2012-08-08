Instagram Insta-Glam: Bold Red Lips

Bold lips have been all the rage lately. Colors ranging from bright pink to deep purple have been seen all over, from the runways to the streets. There is one bold lipstick color, however, that manages to transcend the seasons: a classic red. This color has been around for a long time and is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Instagram users from all over were spotted wearing red lipstick this week.The users weren’t afraid to show off this bright color in their posts. They were seen with a red pout and a casual, day outfit and dressier nighttime looks.

