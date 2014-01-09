StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Winged Eyeliner

Augusta Falletta
by
Of all the trends that will be big this year, winged eyeliner is easily one of our favorites. Transforming a look from every day to ridiculously chic, the simple flick of your eyeliner at the outer corner of your eye makes for a huge impact. Granted, winged eyeliner is not an easy feat, but once you nail it, it’s hard to want to wear anything else.

We took to Instagram to find some of the best winged liner looks from real girls, and we found way more than we expected. Take a look at our favorite dramatic liner looks above, and tell us your winged eyeliner tricks in the comments below!

Winged eyeliner may be tough, but the end result is so, so worth it. 

@Faux_face_maker's stunning blue eyes stand out with simple winged eyeliner and lip stain.  

Even under her bangs, @Le_petite_chat69's eyeliner flick makes a statement. 

@Lennayy's winged eyeliner is just the right amount of makeup to balance out her wild waves. 

We can't tell which we love more: @Motleymoom's winged liner or her blue-platinum hair. 

@Ohlunamalfoy knows that winged eyeliner pairs well with slicked back hair, keeping the focus on her eye makeup. 

If our eyeliner looked as good as @Sydniebrennastarnes does, we'd be smiling, too. 

@Systemofajenn absolutely nailed the cat eye look, and we're actually trying to figure out if she got it so flawless on the first try. 

