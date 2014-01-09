Instagram Insta-Glam: Winged Eyeliner

Of all the trends that will be big this year, winged eyeliner is easily one of our favorites. Transforming a look from every day to ridiculously chic, the simple flick of your eyeliner at the outer corner of your eye makes for a huge impact. Granted, winged eyeliner is not an easy feat, but once you nail it, it’s hard to want to wear anything else.

We took to Instagram to find some of the best winged liner looks from real girls, and we found way more than we expected. Take a look at our favorite dramatic liner looks above, and tell us your winged eyeliner tricks in the comments below!

